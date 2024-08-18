ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants create fake Instagram account of former Kerala HC Chief Justice, seek money

Published - August 18, 2024 04:01 pm IST - Kochi

According to the FIR, the unknown accused had created an Instagram page in the name of High Court Chief Justice Desai who had retired from on July 4, this year

PTI

Image used for representation purpose only.

The Cyber Crime investigation wing of Kerala Police has registered a case against allegedly creating a fake Instagram handle in the name of former High Court Chief Justice, A.J. Desai, and seeking money in his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cyber crime police station in Kochi on August 17 registered a case under various Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act based on a complaint filed by Mr. Desai’s PA.

According to the FIR, the unknown accused had created an Instagram page in the name of Mr. Desai who had retired from the Kerala High Court on July 4, this year.

The accused had then, on August 13, messaged the PA and the escort assistant of the former Chief Justice, seeking money.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (impersonation) of the BNS and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US