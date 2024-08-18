GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miscreants create fake Instagram account of former Kerala HC Chief Justice, seek money

According to the FIR, the unknown accused had created an Instagram page in the name of High Court Chief Justice Desai who had retired from on July 4, this year

Published - August 18, 2024 04:01 pm IST - Kochi

PTI
The Cyber Crime investigation wing of Kerala Police has registered a case against allegedly creating a fake Instagram handle in the name of former High Court Chief Justice, A.J. Desai, and seeking money in his name.

The cyber crime police station in Kochi on August 17 registered a case under various Sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act based on a complaint filed by Mr. Desai’s PA.

According to the FIR, the unknown accused had created an Instagram page in the name of Mr. Desai who had retired from the Kerala High Court on July 4, this year.

The accused had then, on August 13, messaged the PA and the escort assistant of the former Chief Justice, seeking money.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 319(2) (impersonation) of the BNS and sections 66 C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act.

