ADVERTISEMENT

Miscreants create fake Instagram account of former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, seek money

Published - August 18, 2024 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police station in Kochi has registered an FIR on Sunday based on a complaint that a fake account of former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A.J. Desai had been created on Instagram, and a request for money was made to two people from that account. The complaint was submitted to the District Police Chief of Kochi on August 17 (Saturday) by Krishnaraj K.K., personal assistant to the former Chief Justice, through the Registrar General of Kerala High Court. Besides him, escort attender Vishnu Thamby too had received a request for money from the fake account, on August 13.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US