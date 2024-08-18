GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miscreants create fake Instagram account of former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court, seek money

Published - August 18, 2024 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The cybercrime police station in Kochi has registered an FIR on Sunday based on a complaint that a fake account of former Chief Justice of Kerala High Court A.J. Desai had been created on Instagram, and a request for money was made to two people from that account. The complaint was submitted to the District Police Chief of Kochi on August 17 (Saturday) by Krishnaraj K.K., personal assistant to the former Chief Justice, through the Registrar General of Kerala High Court. Besides him, escort attender Vishnu Thamby too had received a request for money from the fake account, on August 13.

