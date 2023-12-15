GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Miscreants attack KPCC general secretary’s house in Alappuzha

December 15, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) general secretary M.J. Job’s house at Kalarcode in Alappuzha was vandalised by a group of men on Friday.

Mr. Job blamed Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) members for the attack. Sources said the attack happened after Youth Congress workers tried to wave black flags and block the vehicle carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other Ministers, who were in the district for the Navakerala Sadas, near Kalarcode.

Earlier in the day, two members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) sustained injuries in a police lathi-charge after Youth Congress-KSU workers raised slogans against the Chief Minister when the bus carrying the State Cabinet was passing by General Hospital Junction in Alappuzha.

All India Congress Committee general secretary K.C. Venugopal and KPCC president K. Surendran condemned the attacks. Mr. Venugopal alleged that the Chief Minister and other Ministers were touring the State for Navakerala Sadas with the escort of goonda and criminal gangs.

