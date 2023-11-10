Misbehaviour with woman journalist: Suresh Gopi told to appear before investigating officer by Nov. 18

November 10, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Nadakkavu police on Friday issued a notice to actor and politician Suresh Gopi asking him to appear before the investigating officer by November 18 in connection with a case registered against him following a complaint by a woman journalist.

The notice was served on him after completing the preliminary investigation process, including the recording of statements of complainant and the witnesses. The video footage was also collected for detailed examination.

It was on October 27 that the incident took place during a media interaction in Kozhikode. The allegation of the woman journalist was that the actor misbehaved with her. She also complained that the actor touched on her shoulders unmindful of her resistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police registered the case against the suspect under section 354 A (punishment for sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances) of the Indian Penal Code on October 28. Following the incident, the actor had tendered his apologies on his Facebook page.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.