Misbehaving with rail passenger: ticket examiner held

May 09, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Railway police here on Tuesday arrested a ticket examiner who allegedly harassed a woman passenger. The arrested was identified as Nitheesh, 35, a ticket examiner attached to the Thiruvananthapuram Division of Railways. The alleged incident took place around 9 p.m. on Monday on board the Nilambur-Kochuveli Rajyarani Express. As per a complaint, the accused had misbehaved with the woman who was alone in a compartment. While insisting that she shift to another compartment, he grabbed her hands, the complaint said. Acting on the complaint, the Railway police unit in Kottayam arrested the official and produced him before a magistrate.