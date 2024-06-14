ADVERTISEMENT

Miraculous escape for students as school bus catches fire in Kerala’s Chengannur

Updated - June 14, 2024 01:04 pm IST

Published - June 14, 2024 12:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Police said all the students escaped unhurt, thanks to alertness and timely intervention of bus driver and assistant. After noticing smoke emanating from bus, driver stopped the vehicle and helped students to get off

The Hindu Bureau

The school bus that caught fire at Ala, near Chengannur, in Alappuzha district of Kerala on June 14. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 15 school students and two crew members had a miraculous escape when a school bus caught fire at Ala, near Chengannur, in Alappuzha district of Kerala on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the incident happened around 8. 45 a.m. The vehicle, belonging to Sree Bhuvaneswari English Medium High School, Mannar, was transporting students to the institution.

School bus catches fire in Kerala | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The police said all the students escaped unhurt, thanks to the alertness and timely intervention of the bus driver and assistant. After noticing smoke emanating from the bus, the driver stopped the vehicle and helped the students to get off. Later, the bus was engulfed in flames.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Officials of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) later inspected the vehicle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US