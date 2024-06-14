Miraculous escape for students as school bus catches fire in Kerala’s Chengannur

Around 15 school students and two crew members had a miraculous escape when a school bus caught fire at Ala, near Chengannur, in Alappuzha district of Kerala on June 14.

According to the police, the incident happened around 8. 45 a.m. The vehicle, belonging to Sree Bhuvaneswari English Medium High School, Mannar, was transporting students to the institution.

School bus catches fire in Kerala | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

The police said all the students escaped unhurt, thanks to the alertness and timely intervention of the bus driver and assistant. After noticing smoke emanating from the bus, the driver stopped the vehicle and helped the students to get off. Later, the bus was engulfed in flames.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. Officials of the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) later inspected the vehicle.

