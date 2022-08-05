Kerala

Miraculous escape for four as car fell into canal

Staff Reporter KOTTAYAM August 05, 2022 21:46 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:46 IST

Four persons had a miraculous escape when the car in which they were travelling fell into a waterbody near Nattakom in Kottayam on Thursday night. According to the police, Soniya, her mother Sosamma, her three-month-old daughter, and their relative Anish were rescued by local people.

Reportedly, the accident happened after the driver of the vehicle took the wrong direction following Google Maps. They were heading to Kumbanad in Pathanamthitta from Ernakulam when the vehicle plunged into a canal around 10.30 p.m.

