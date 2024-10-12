Miraculous escape for Couple in Kochi after their car plunges headlong into well

A young couple had a miraculous escape when their hatchback car that went out of control plunged headlong into a well that was almost 20 feet deep at Kolancherry on Friday (October 11, 2024) night around 9 p.m.

The couple managed to get out of the car and then climb out of the well with the help of local residents. They escaped unhurt except for minor scratches and cuts, though they remain in a state of shock. They were reportedly on their way from Thiruvananthapuram to Aluva.

The accident occurred in heavy rain that marred visibility. Reportedly, the car that hit a ‘chappath’ went out of control and rammed into the side wall of a well before falling into it.

“We didn’t realise that the car had fallen into a well until we were trapped inside. Since water was slowly creeping in through the front door and considering the danger of window glass getting smashed under the pressure of water, we somehow managed to climb to the back seat, open the door and get out. By then, local people had gathered and they threw us a ladder and rope to get out,“ said Karthik, who was driving the car.

By the time fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot, the couple had been rescued. “It was indeed a miraculous escape for the couple, as the well was almost 20 feet deep and the car was half submerged by the time we reached the spot. Later, we pulled out the heavily damaged car with the help of a crane,” said fire and rescue services personnel.

