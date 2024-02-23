ADVERTISEMENT

Miraculous escape for 42 people as KSRTC bus catches fire at Kayamkulam

February 23, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

After noticing a foul smell and smoke emanating from the back of the bus, the driver stopped the vehicle and alerted passengers, who got out in no time. The bus was gutted completely

The Hindu Bureau

Forty-two people, including 40 passengers and two crew, had a miraculous escape when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus caught fire at Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on Friday.

According to the Kayamkulam police, the incident happened near MSM College Junction around 9.30 a.m. The vestibule bus was heading to Thoppumpady from Karunagappally. The vehicle was completely gutted.

Passengers escaped unhurt, thanks to the alertness and timely intervention of the bus driver. After noticing a foul smell and smoke emanating from the back of the bus, the driver stopped the vehicle and alerted passengers, many of whom were students. The passengers got off the bus in no time. Soon the vehicle erupted in a ball of flames.

After being informed, the police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Officials of the Motor Vehicles department said that they had collected details regarding the incident and that a report would be submitted if asked.

