Miraculous escape for 200 people in landslip-hit Vilangad in Kozhikode

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 09:43 pm IST - Kozhikode

They ran out of their houses as they heard boulders rolling

The Hindu Bureau

The area in Vilangad in Kozhikode affected by the landslip on Tuesday.

The premises of a petrol pump near the Urutty Bridge in landslip-hit Vilangad. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Around 200 people in 13 houses in Vilangad miraculously escaped as the landslip took away their houses in the early hours of Tuesday. They heard the sound of boulders rolling at around 12 midnight and ran out of their houses.

Mathew, who had come to rescue those who were stranded, was standing in the verandah of a shop when he got caught in the landslip and went missing. Search for him went on till late in the evening under the aegis of the NDRF and Fire and Rescue Services. The search operation that has been suspended due to unfavourable conditions will resume on Wednesday.

The 15 families that have been isolated after the Malayangad bridge was washed away in the flood, are being accommodated at the nearby Parish Hall. Besides, 510 people have been accommodated in the St.George HSS here, Aduppil colony and Paloor LP School.

Rescue personnel have reached the spot. The electricity connection has been cut off completely as several electric posts have been uprooted. Generators have been set up in the area including in the camps.

