Minster reviews work at sports school

G.V.Raja Sports School being renovated at a cost of ₹16 crore

Renovation works amounting to ₹16 crore will be completed soon at the G.V.Raja Sports School as part of the State Government's 100 day action plan, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has said.

He was speaking after assessing the ongoing renovation work at the school on Tuesday. He said the completion of the works will turn G.V.Raja into one of the best sports schools in the State.

A modern synthetic track, synthetic grass football court, multi-purpose indoor stadium, hi-tech gymnasium, hockey turf, smart classrooms and hostels for boys and girls are coming up at the school as part of the renovation. A majority of the work has already been completed.