Minster releases Excise survey report on drug use among youth

January 29, 2023 12:35 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh on Saturday released a survey report on drug use among the youth, conducted among 600 youths who were lodged in Vimukthi de-addiction centres or counselling centres and those who were caught in drug-related cases, all of them below the age of 19.

Though the findings in the survey cannot be generalised, as it was not conducted among the public, it gives pointers to the drug use patterns among the youth, said a press release from the minister’s office. The survey consisted of twenty questions to which the responders could choose multiple options. As many as 82% of those who were surveyed have used ganja, while 75.66% have smoked cigarettes, 64.66% have consumed alcohol and 25.5% have used other kinds of narcotic substances.

A majority of them (78%) agreed to have begun using drugs with an intention to know about it, while 72% had tried it out due to the influence of others and 51.5% with an expectation of getting happiness. Smoking cigarettes was the doorway to drugs for 78.1% of them, while 36.66% had their first experience of intoxication through alcohol and 16.33% through ganja. As many as 79% got the first supply of drugs from friends and 5% from their family members.

Around 70% of the surveyed youth had tried out drugs for the first time between the ages of 10 and 15, while 20% began drug use between the ages of 15 and 19 and 9% of them began when they were less than ten years old. Among the surveyed, 46% agreed to have used drugs more than once daily, and 35.16% used drugs when they had mental pressures. As many as 94.16% of them consumed drugs through smoking. As for health issues, 61.5% of the drug users said they experience dryness in their mouth, while 52% are fatigued, 38.6% have sleep-related issues, 37% have a violent nature and 8.8% have issues related to depression.

Among those involved in drug trafficking, 11.16% said that they came into the trade due to their poor economic background, while 16.66% did so due to their need for more drugs. Out of them, 39.83% expressed regret for getting into the trade, while 9.6% did not feel any remorse. Among those who have overcome addiction, 87.33% attributed the counselling sessions as an important factor contributing to it. Sociologist Vinu Vijayan and psychologist Reeja Rajan of the Excise department led the survey. A detailed survey similar to his has begun among the public with the help of the Student Police Cadets. The wider survey will cover around one lakh people.