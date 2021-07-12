Minor’s rape: special team to investigate

A special police team will investigate the case involving the drugging and raping of a minor girl by members of a drug racket at Karukaputhur near Pattambi.

Shoranur Dy.SP V. Suresh will head the eight-member team. Inspectors K.C. Vinu and Vijayakumar will help him. The other team members are from Pattambi, Koppam, Thrithala, and Chalissery police stations. The special team was formed as initial investigation revealed that the drug and sex mafia links extended to a wide area.

Three accused were arrested following a complaint sent by the victim’s mother to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.