Minority Commission sitting on August 13

Published - August 09, 2024 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A sitting of the Kerala State Minority Commission will be held at District Panchayat Hall in Alappuzha on August 13. The commission will consider pending as well as new complaints from Alappuzha district at the sitting, which will begin at 11 a.m.

