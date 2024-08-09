Minority Commission sitting on August 13

A sitting of the Kerala State Minority Commission will be held at District Panchayat Hall in Alappuzha on August 13. The commission will consider pending as well as new complaints from Alappuzha district at the sitting, which will begin at 11 a.m.
Published - August 09, 2024 07:57 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA
