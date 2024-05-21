Minority and human rights panels register cases on 19-year-old’s electrocution in Kozhikode

The Kerala State Minority Commission and the State Human Rights Commission have suo motu registered cases in connection with the death of a 19-year-old due to electrocution at Kuttikkattoor near Kozhikode on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A release said the minority panel took note of the incident at its hearing held in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The District Collector, who is also in charge of the District Disaster Management Authority, Deputy Chief Electrical Inspector, and the Deputy Chief Engineer have been arraigned in the case. The commission also sought a report from the authorities in 15 days.

Mohammed Rijas had touched the pillar of a building through which high power current flowed. He went inside the building to take shelter from heavy rain.

Meanwhile, the rights panel has asked the Executive Engineer, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), to file a report on the incident in 15 days. The case would be considered at a hearing to be held at the Government Guest House in Kozhikode on June 25, a release said. It was alleged that the KSEB authorities did not take action even after the building owner informed them about the high-power electricity passing through the pillar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.