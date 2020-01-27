Kerala

Minorities’ turnout in human chain bothers UDF

In solidarity: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran and senior leaders of the LDF take part in a Statewide human chain organised by the front in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday in protest against the CAA .

In solidarity: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPI State Secretary Kanam Rajendran and senior leaders of the LDF take part in a Statewide human chain organised by the front in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday in protest against the CAA .   | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

more-in

Congress-led front is yet to come up with a solid movement against the CAA

The enthusiastic minority participation in the human chain formed across the State at the behest of the Left Democratic Front against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Sunday has caused much discomfort in the United Democratic Front that is yet to crystallise a strategy for winning the confidence of such sections.

Legions of members of the Muslim community that thronged the protest venues in the Malabar region, mainly the stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League, and the conspicuous presence of the Christian community, including nuns in the Congress bastions, rendered a jolt to the UDF.

But for stray efforts, mostly at the initiative of allies like the IUML and individual leaders, the front has still not been able to launch a solid movement against the CAA. In contrast, LDF had first launched a joint programme with the Opposition and then organised pan Kerala protests for which it extended an invitation to the UDF too.

LDF’s tactic

While the UDF resolved against holding hands with its political foes, the LDF made considerable headway with its workers conducting door-to-door campaigns and addressing family gatherings to mobilise support for the chain.

The outcome was quite evident in the huge turnout all over the State, especially in those districts in Malabar, where the minority communities are a force to reckon with.

The LDF had declared that all those who share an angst about the political developments in the country since the notification of the Act could join the human chain as a mass movement and it need not be construed as a political formation with an eye on the elections. Thus stance gave confidence to those sections that had developed a cold feet to become part of the chain.

Though IUML and Congress leaders chose to brush aside minorities’ participation as a normal response to an action which upheld their cause, it is likely to have more serious ramifications for the UDF.

The LDF has succeeded to a considerable extent in capturing the ground that the UDF ceded for want of a clear strategy and regaining it would not be easy either.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:50:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/minorities-turnout-in-human-chain-bothers-udf/article30669273.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY