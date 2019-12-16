Minorities panel to hold awareness programmes

The people of the Kannur district were not much aware of the services and activities of the Minority Commission, said Mohammed Faisal, member of the State Minorities Commission here on Thursday.

Adalat held

Speaking after the Minority Commission Adalat held at the collectorate conference hall, he said Kannur had the lowest number of complaints compared with other districts.

The reason for this was the lack of awareness about the work of the commission, he said.

‘Services unused’

Mr. Faisal said the commission’s services and minority welfare programmes were not being used properly.

The commission would accept any form of grievances relating to education, culture, social, and empowerment of minorities, he added.

It had been planned to organise seminars and awareness programmes to make the public aware of the work of the commission.

He said the commission would intervene in a complaint that the Jama Masjid in Padappengad was illegally charging money.

Report sought

The commission said it had sought a report from the District Collector on poor service and misbehaviour at the RDO office in Kasargode district.

The commission also sought a report from the police on the complaint of the young woman. Four cases from Kannur district and three cases from Kasargode were considered.