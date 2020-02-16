Minorities moving closer to CPI(M)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leadership’s decision to expose the polarisation of fundamentalist elements and maintain the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) agitation as a secular movement are expected to lure and further deepen its clout among different sections that have been reluctant to join hands with the party and the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Enthused by the response and participation of different denominations of Christian and Muslim communities in the human chain formed by the LDF on January 26, the CPI(M) State committee that was in session here has decided to emulate the same pattern for its future course of action.

The party’s resolve to bare the ‘divisive agenda’ of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Islamic fundamentalists, who were allegedly trying to infiltrate into the ranks of the protesters, is expected to garner more public support for the agitation.

The State committee’s decision to doggedly sustain the tempo as well as tone and tenor of the human chain are expected to help the LDF overcome the allegations that the agitations were aimed at wooing certain sections and appeasing them for electoral gains.

The decision would help cast a clear public impression that the party was equally opposed to fundamentalism and communalism of all hues.

The UDF as well as the Congress will now have to furnish convincing reasons for obstinately dodging calls from the LDF for joint agitations and ignoring the clamour from within the front for such collective moves.

But the contradictory stance of the CPI(M) regional and State leaders on the arrest of two youths from Kozhikode invoking the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act may come in handy for the Opposition to target the party in the coming days.

The leadership will have to strive hard to clear the air.

And that fire-fighting needs to be taken up immediately so that it will not harm the party’s prospects in the local body polls scheduled to be held within next six months.