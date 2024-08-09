Minor tremor in Wayanad: emergency evacuation in progress at reported locations

Revenue department officials on Friday, August 9, 2024 issued instructions to several residents in the Nenmeni village of Wayanad district to temporarily relocate to safer locations following reports on minor earthquakes. The minor episodes of tremor at different intervals were mostly felt by the residents at Kurichiarmala, Pinangod, Edakkal, Moorikkappu, Ambukuthimala and Ambalavayal areas around 10.15 a.m.

A holiday was declared for the students of Ambalavayal Government Lower Primary School following the incident. Scientists and staff at the Ambalavayal Regional Agriculture Research Station also confirmed the reports about the tremor. They said a louder sound of tremor made many people panicky.

Some of the local residents informed the Revenue department authorities that their tile-thatched roofs were damaged in the incident. There were also complaints related to the damage of ceramic plates. Some of the local residents from Kozhikode district’s Koodaranhi , Mukkom and Manasseri region also said they could feel minor tremor and a strange sound in the morning.

Though officials associated with the District-Level Disaster Management Authority and the State Emergency Operations Centre said they could not find anything strange in Richter scale reading, efforts were initiated by various other departments to review the situation. There were also unconfirmed reports finding it as a case of soil piping phenomenon. As the tremor and associated sound were mostly felt by people around Edakkal, a team of senior revenue department officials visited the spot to make emergency interventions.