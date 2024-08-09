GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minor tremor in Wayanad: emergency evacuation in progress at reported locations

It was mostly the residents in Nenmeni village who experienced the tremors around 10.15 a.m. on Friday

Updated - August 09, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - August 09, 2024 01:01 pm IST - Kozhikode:

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the origin of the landslide at punchirimattom on the Vellarimala hills in Wayanad. File photo for representational purpose only.

A view of the origin of the landslide at punchirimattom on the Vellarimala hills in Wayanad. File photo for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Revenue department officials on Friday, August 9, 2024 issued instructions to several residents in the Nenmeni village of Wayanad district to temporarily relocate to safer locations following reports on minor earthquakes. The minor episodes of tremor at different intervals were mostly felt by the residents at Kurichiarmala, Pinangod, Edakkal, Moorikkappu, Ambukuthimala and Ambalavayal areas around 10.15 a.m.

A holiday was declared for the students of Ambalavayal Government Lower Primary School following the incident. Scientists and staff at the Ambalavayal Regional Agriculture Research Station also confirmed the reports about the tremor. They said a louder sound of tremor made many people panicky. 

Some of the local residents informed the Revenue department authorities that their tile-thatched roofs were damaged in the incident. There were also complaints related to the damage of ceramic plates.  Some of the local residents from Kozhikode district’s Koodaranhi , Mukkom and Manasseri region also said they could feel minor tremor and a strange sound in the morning.

Though officials associated with the District-Level Disaster Management Authority and the State Emergency Operations Centre said they could not find anything strange in Richter scale reading, efforts were initiated by various other departments to review the situation. There were also unconfirmed reports finding it as a case of soil piping phenomenon. As the tremor and associated sound were mostly felt by people around Edakkal, a team of senior revenue department officials visited the spot to make emergency interventions. 

Related Topics

earthquake / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.