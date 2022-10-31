Minor sexually abused, gives birth in hospital toilet

ADVERTISEMENT

A 17-year-old girl who went to the Iritty Taluk hospital seeking treatment for abdominal pain gave birth to a boy in a washroom there on Monday. The police arrested a 56-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The Ullikal police arrested Krishnan, a resident of Malappattam. He is an acquaintance of the survivor’s mother. A case of rape has been registered against the accused invoking provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In a statement given to the police, the girl said that the accused, who used to come to her house every day, had asked her whether she could show him a vacant house in the neighbourhood. When she reached the house, he gave her a juice following which she fell asleep and he sexually abused her.

The girl, who is a student of a private college at Iritty, reached the hospital with her mother in an autorickshaw complaining of severe abdominal pain. While waiting for the doctor, she entered the washroom after the pain became unbearable.

Caregivers rushed to her help on hearing the girl and the newborn crying. Immediately, with the help of doctors and nurses, they were shifted to a hospital ward. After administering first aid, the survivor and the child were admitted to a hospital in Kannur.

On being informed by the hospital authorities, a team from the Ulikal police station reached the hospital and took the girl’s statement and started investigation.