Minor reshuffle of IAS officers

Raju Narayana Swamy, who was shifted from the post of Principal Secretary, Agriculture, last week following a spat with Agriculture Director Biju Prabhakar has been posted as Principal Secretary, Administrative Reforms (Official language) Department.

However, the Cabinet which met on Wednesday had not given fresh postings to Mr. Prabhakar who was also transferred last week.

Additional Chief Secretary, Fisheries and Ports, James Varghese has been given additional charge of the Forest and Wildlife Department and Taxes (Excise) Department.

Principal Secretary, Finance (Resources), Minhaj Alam has been given additional charge of the Taxes Department, excluding Excise. Housing Commissioner K.N. Satheesh has been posted as Director of Industries and Commerce. Mr. Satheesh will also hold the additional charges held by him.

Subcollector, Chengannur, S. Chandrasekhar has been transferred and posted as Subcollector, Thalassery.