Minor girl found dead

A Class 6 student was found dead in a suspicious condition at Vadanappilly on Sunday.

The 11-year-old was found hanging in the bathroom of her rented house.

According to the police, parents of the girl were not at home at the time of the death. She was watching TV along with her siblings and friends at home. In between, she went out to the toilet.

When she did not return, her siblings went in search for her. They found the girl hanging from a cloth rope in the toilet, which is about 35 m away from the house. Neighbours reached the spot on hearing the screams of the children. But the girl was already dead. It is said that the body was found with its feet touching the floor.