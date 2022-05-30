Minor gang-raped at tea estate

A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped at a tea plantation at Poopara under the Santhanpara police station limits on Sunday evening.

Five persons, including her friend, were in police custody in connection with the incident.

The girl, hailing from West Bengal, came there with her friend in an autorickshaw. Her friend had purchased liquor from a beverages shop. After consuming liquor, he was talking to her when the gang, including a minor, reached there.

They attacked and chased him away and the girl was dragged to an isolated area and raped. A medical examination confirmed rape.

According to the police, on hearing the cries of her friend, local people reached there and informed the police. On a complaint by the girl, a case was registered on Monday morning.

Idukki Police Chief R. Karuppasami said a medical examination confirmed rape. Investigation was progressing, he said.

The police said the five in custody included two migrant workers. A search was on for two more persons. The parents of the girl were workers in a cardamom plantation.