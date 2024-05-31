ADVERTISEMENT

Minor boy dies of suspected rabies in Alappuzha

Published - May 31, 2024 07:53 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

An eight-year-old boy died of suspected rabies at Haripad in Alappuzha on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Devanarayanan.

According to relatives, the boy fell into a drain near his home after being chased by a stray dog more than a month ago. Reportedly, the dog also fell into the drain with him. Devanarayanan sustained minor injuries and was provided treatment at Taluk Hospital, Haripad.

As there were no major scratches or bite marks on his body, the boy was not vaccinated against rabies. The child developed breathing difficulties a week ago and his condition worsened on Thursday morning. He died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha.

The relatives on Friday alleged that the boy had not been given proper treatment at Taluk Hospital despite informing the doctor about the attack by a dog. They said the child was taken to the hospital with a mark on his stomach but the doctor ignored it.

Health department authorities, meanwhile, said they were waiting for the test results to confirm whether the death was due to rabies or not.

