Minor boy creates panic after whipping out knife before magistrate

May 12, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Valiyathura police witnessed tense moments a few days ago when a minor boy who was produced before a magistrate whipped out a knife in an alleged bid to self-inflict harm.

According to official sources, the incident occurred on May 10 when the 15-year old boy was taken into custody on the insistence of his mother. She wanted the police to take him to a juvenile home after allegedly finding him to be involved in anti-social activities.

The boy, who has been earlier involved in a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case, was subsequently produced before First Class Judicial Magistrate II A. Aneesa, who is in charge of the Juvenile Justice Board at her residence. This was when he took a knife that he hid in his underwear and harmed himself by slashing one of his hands. While the police soon overpowered him, the knife fell close to the magistrate’s seat.

The magistrate admonished the police officers for their failure to frisk the minor after apprehending him. The boy was later shifted to the juvenile home after receiving treatment for his injury.