KeralaThiruvananthapuram 08 August 2020 00:27 IST
Minor abuse case: panel orders CB probe
Updated: 08 August 2020 00:27 IST
Girl had allegedly been abused by a woman who was her relative
The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that the investigation into a complaint of abuse of a minor girl in Aluva by a woman who was a relative be handed over to the Crime Branch (CB).
The panel issued the direction on a complaint from the girl’s parents that the Edathala police had failed to arrest the accused against whom cases under POCSO had been charged or investigate the case.
