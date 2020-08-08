Kerala

Minor abuse case: panel orders CB probe

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has directed that the investigation into a complaint of abuse of a minor girl in Aluva by a woman who was a relative be handed over to the Crime Branch (CB).

The panel issued the direction on a complaint from the girl’s parents that the Edathala police had failed to arrest the accused against whom cases under POCSO had been charged or investigate the case.

