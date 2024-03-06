Ministry of Education grant for SGOU

March 06, 2024 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

Sreenarayanaguru Open University (SGOU) has been awarded a grant of ₹1 crore by the Ministry of Education.

Normally new institutes get funding only after the first batch of students graduate, but SGOU has been included on the list after considering a special application submitted by Vice-Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha, said university officials on Wednesday.

A total of 10 open universities have been selected for the grant this time and the University Grants Commission (UGC) will directly hand over the amount. The grant will be mainly used for development of study materials, computerisation, virtual studio, and quality assurance activities.

The grant is another feat for the university that obtained UGC approval for 28 courses within three years. SGOU is also conducting its first arts festival in Kollam on March 9 and 10 (Saturday and Sunday).

