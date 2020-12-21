Minister’s wife entered temple observing norms: court told

KOCHI

21 December 2020 20:15 IST

Guruvayur Devaswom Management Committee has informed the Kerala High Court that Devaswom Minister Kadakampalli Surendran’s wife and two others entered the nalambalam (the area around the sanctum sanctorum) of Guruvayur Temple by strictly following the COVID-19 protocol and observing social distancing norm.

In an affidavit, T. Breeja Kumari, administrator, Guruvayur Devaswom, said that the Minister’s wife had made a request to the chairman and two members of the GDMC seeking permission to enter the nalambalam for viewing nirmalyam (early morning rituals).

The affidavit was filed in response to a petition by A. Nagesh, State secretary, BJP, seeking to register a case and seize the unedited CCTV footage. The Minister’s wife and her retinue were allowed entry into the nalambalam when the restrictions on the entry of devotees into the nalambalam remained in force, he alleged.