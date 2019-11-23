Ministers visit Shehana’s house in Wayanad

Education Minister C. Raveendranath has said that the government will take stringent action against those responsible for the snakebite death of fifth standard student Shehala Sherin inside the classroom at the Government Sarvajana Higher Secondary School here.

Speaking to media persons here on Saturday after visiting the house of 10-year-old Shehala at Puthan Kunnu, near Sultan Bathery, along with Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Mr. Raveendranath said he had asked the Director of General Education to submit a comprehensive report regarding the issue.

Precautionary measures had been adopted in all schools in the State in the wake of the incident, Mr. Ravindranath said.

An expert team led by Deputy Director of Education (DDE) would inspect all schools in the district, Mr. Raveendranath said adding that if any irregularity or dearth of facilities were found in the classrooms or toilet blocks, it would be rectified soon.

Sufficient funds would be allotted for the purpose after drafting a comprehensive package in this regard, Mr. Raveendranath said.

Mr. Raveendranath announced a sum of ₹2 crore for the overall development of the Government Sarvajana HSS. The Minister said he had asked the Sulthan Bathery municipality to draft a plan and estimate for the purpose. The government had already provided ₹1 core for improving the infrastructure facilities of the school, he said.

Earlier, Mr. Raveendranath expressed apology to the parents of the deceased on behalf of the Education Department and the State government for the irreparable loss to the family. When Abdul Azeez, father of Shehala, brought the callousness from the part of the school and Health Department authorities to the attention of the Ministers, they consoled him by assuring that all responsible persons for the tragedy would be punished.

The incident was quite unexpected and sad when the education sector in the State was passing through revolutionary changes, Mr. Sunil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a group of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Youth Congress activists after they waved black fags at the Ministers at Traffic Junction and on the premises of the school.