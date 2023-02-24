Ministers’ visit yet to yield result as Governor keeps Bills pending

February 24, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government’s conciliatory efforts to obtain gubernatorial assent for the eight contentious Bills are yet to yield any result.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who held a two-hour-long discussion with a ministerial delegation at Raj Bhavan a day ago, did not sign on any of the Bills before he flew out to Hyderabad on Friday. He is expected to return to the State only next month.

Official sources, however, pointed out all options remain open as Mr. Khan could exercise the facility to grant assent to one or more Bills remotely.

Speaking to mediapersons before his departure, the Governor said he was yet to decide on approving the Bills. “They (the Ministers) have briefed me and the meeting was very good. But I will take some time to apply my mind and take into consideration all that they have said,” he said.

He added that he has not granted a nod for the permission sought to introduce the Bill in the Assembly to install an interim Syndicate in Calicut University with the tenures of the existing Syndicate and Senate set to expire on March 6.

The Governor’s non-committal stance comes amidst speculations that he would approve a few legislations, including those pertaining to the Waqf Board appointments and cooperative societies.

However, it remains unlikely that the Governor would grant assent to others, particularly the University Law (Amendment) Bills and the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill.

Law and Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who reportedly took the lead in explaining the rationale behind the proposed laws during the meeting with the Governor, refused to reveal much regarding the discussion.

He, however, said it was normal for the Governor to seek clarifications or changes, or even return Bills that have been passed by the Assembly. Likewise, the Assembly and the government too have certain Constitutional powers. The Governor is part of the government and has the right to criticise the latter’s decisions in a democratic system, he added.