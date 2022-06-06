Ministers undertake mid-day meal quality checks in schools in Kerala

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty having lunch with the students of Poojappura Government Lower Primary School during a visit in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

June 06, 2022 21:02 IST

Joint inspections by departments to ascertain food safety

Seeking to allay concerns over mid-day meals being provided at school, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty had lunch with the students of a school here on Monday.

The students of the Government Lower Primary School in Poojappura were taken by surprise when the Minister sat alongside them when the mid-day meal was served there. During the visit, Mr. Sivankutty inspected the school kitchen and classrooms.

According to him, joint inspections were being undertaken by various departments to ascertain food safety in schools. Noon feeding inspectors at the district and sub-district levels have been tasked with visiting schools across the State and taking stock of the hygiene in kitchens, water tanks and toilets. The cleanliness of utensils used to cook and serve food will also be ascertained.

The quality of drinking water being supplied to schools will be examined in association with the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and other related departments.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inspected the Civil Station Government Upper Primary School and St. Vincent’s Colony Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode on the day.

The inspections come against the backdrop of several children falling ill after consuming meals at schools in various parts of the State.