Ministers to hold taluk-level adalats for public grievance redressal from December

Published - November 21, 2024 07:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Revenue rights, geriatric welfare, pension schemes, and environment pollution are among the many concerns that will be taken up at the public hearings

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet has decided to hold taluk-level grievance redressal adalats to adjudicate various issues raised by the people directly. Beginning in December 2024, the government will hold public hearings across the State.

The hearings, chaired by Ministers, will attempt to resolve land, revenue rights, revenue recovery, loan repayment delays, illegal construction, boundary disputes, and encroachment issues through adjudication and consensus. 

The hearings will also attempt to resolve issues concerning delay in issuance of certificates, licences, and tax remittances. Geriatric welfare, issues concerning sea-faring fishers, and pension schemes for differently abled and mentally challenged persons will also come under the hearings’ ambit.

The hearings will prioritise issues related to waste disposal, environmental pollution, issuance of ration cards, paddy and coconut procurement, and crop and livestock insurance.

A detailed plan

The government will also investigate complaints concerning human-wildlife conflict, the LIFE Mission programme, delays in compensation disbursal and public service delivery at government hospitals, wetland conservation, felling trees that threaten public safety, police case registration, appeals for aid from CMDRF, and issues plaguing endosulfan victims and natural disaster survivors.

The Cabinet tasked Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan with preparing a detailed plan for the conduct of the public hearings.

