Ministers to hold civic adalats at taluk level as part of LDF government’s public outreach

March 08, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

In a significant public outreach programme to mark the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s second year in power, the Cabinet on Wednesday tasked Ministers to hold adalats to bring governance closer to the people and expedite the redressal of grievances at the taluk level.

District collectorates and taluk offices in the State will receive complaints from the people from April 1 to April 10. The public could also file complaints and petitions online and at Akshaya offices.

The adalats will settle appeals regarding land transactions, fixing the boundary of plots, changes in land use patterns, as the case may be, illicit constructions and trespasses on public and privately held properties. The ministerial appeal disposal forums could help reduce the burden of civil litigations on the ordinary person.

They will also settle complaints regarding the delay in issuing certificates and licences, including those for starting business ventures and constructions, including houses and commercial establishments. The adalats will also hear complaints regarding revenue recovery and ensure that banks give debtors more latitude for loan repayment.

The Ministers will also hear complaints about wetland protection, delivery of social security benefits (LIFE Mission and financial aid for education and marriage and compensation for natural disasters).

The adalats will prioritise scientific waste management, mitigation of environmental pollution, stray dog menace, street lighting, complaints regarding road access, senior care, issues regarding building rules, water conservation, ration card categorisation, human-wildlife conflict alleviation, crop and livestock loss compensation and food safety.

The adalats planned in the coastal taluks will emphasise fisherfolk welfare and complaints regarding compensation for losing fishing gear and working days due to inclement weather and accidents at sea.

The Ministers will also settle complaints regarding welfare board benefits, care for endosulfan pesticide poisoning victims and their families and programmes for the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

