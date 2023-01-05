Minister’s proposal for non-veg food at arts fete gets claps and frowns

January 05, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Minister for Education V. Sivankutty on Thursday opened a Pandora’s box when he announced that non-vegetarian food would be served at the State School Kalolsavam from next year. As Mr. Sivankutty forewarned in his Facebook post, the government started getting bouquets and brickbats for the decision. Within hours after his post, people joined the issue with strong political and communal motives, taking the discussion beyond the Kalolsavam menu.

The politics around the decision to introduce non-vegetarian food apart, the government move is by and large welcomed by Kerala society, which enjoys mixed preferences in its food habit. The introduction of non-vegetarian meals at the school festival will offer a choice for thousands of participants, and it is unlikely to invite any trouble unless created by vested interests with political, communal and caste motives.

Mr. Sivankutty had made it clear that he wished to provide biryani for the participants, especially as the festival was being held in Kozhikode.

‘A personal choice’

“Any controversy over food is irrelevant as people have different food habits. When serving non-vegetarian, the organisers will have the additional responsibility of ensuring meals for vegetarians. If this can be done, there is no harm in introducing non-vegetarian food. Food is a matter of personal choice. If you attend any big function these days, you will have the choice of veg and non-veg. And saying that a person’s character reflects what they eat is ridiculous,” says poet and social critic Alankode Leelakrishnan.

Meat has to be handled with more care than vegetables. Storing meat, whether cooked or uncooked, is always a matter of health concern. Health officials say that chances of bacterial infection and food poisoning are quicker in meat than in vegetables. However, if handled with care by ensuring proper storage, meat can infuse variety and choice to the menu.

“Non-vegetarian dishes are not an issue for any function in Kerala. We see regular functions where 2,000 to 3,000 people are served non-veg meals. Our caterers are capable of handling huge numbers, no matter veg or non-veg. But the Food Safety authorities should ensure the quality of the meat when served in a big function like school mela,” says C.A. Shamsuddeen, health inspector of Malappuram municipality.

‘Diverting attention from arts’

However, people frowning at the government’s decision are not few. According to Sopana Sangeetham artiste Nheralathu Harigovindan, State School Kalolsavam is not an ‘eating festival’. Any discussion on food, he says, will divert the attention from serious art. “Food should not be made a topic of discussion. None has had any issues until now because vegetarian food was served at the festival. People attend the school mela not to enjoy food, but various forms of our art,” says Mr. Harigovindan.