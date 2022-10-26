Minister applauds team at MCH that performed liver transplant

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister Veena George visited 53-year-old Helenkumar of Malappuram on Wednesday, the first patient to have undergone liver transplant at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram (MCH).

She congratulated the medical team who led the surgery and successfully saw it through. Two teams from Amrita hospital, Kochi, and KIMSHEALTH Thiruvananthapuram, two private hospitals with well-established transplant divisions, had worked alongside the doctors here to pull off the ‘first transplant surgery’.

The transplant had been performed on October 6. The organ donor was the close relative of the patient. Helenkumar required the transplant following non-alcoholic fatty liver disease that had progressed to liver cirrhosis. Both the patient as well the donor, John, were discharged on Wednesday.

Ms. George expressed happiness that liver transplant surgeries were now possible in public sector hospitals. Thiruvananthapuram MCH is the second public sector hospital after Kottayam MCH to perform liver transplant successfully.