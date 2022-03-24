Ministers offer support to dairy sector

March 24, 2022 19:20 IST

Ksheeragramam project inauguraed in Kollam

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said the government has been implementing policies that will bring in positive changes in the dairy sector.

Inaugurating the Ksheeragramam project at the district dairy farmers’ meet here on Thursday, he said timely additions had already been made through initiatives such as the milk powder plant and more projects would be launched to attract youngsters the sector.

“The government will provide all possible support to dairy farmers in the State,” said Mr. Balagopal.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who inaugurated the meet, said the dairy sector was growing in the State.

“Steps have been taken to control the cost of production. The government is trying to support farmers by providing fodder at affordable rates and offering subsidies for fodder cultivation. The department has ensured 24x7 service of veterinary doctors and the service of tele-veterinary units will be extended,” she said.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, presided over the function while Dairy Farmers Welfare Fund Board Chairman V.P Unnikrishnan, Kottarakkara block panchayat president M. Sivaprasad and Kareepra grama panchayat president P. Prasobha were present. Best performing dairy farmers and societies were honoured at the event.