Ministers meet to discuss school fitness ahead of reopening

Schools allowed to replace asbestos roofs with non-asbestos sheets

Schools with asbestos sheet as roofs can replace them with non-asbestos sheets.

This was decided at a meeting that Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty had with Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan on Tuesday, ahead of school reopening.

Issues related to school fitness were primarily discussed at the meeting.

Fitness certificates can be issued to schools that have buildings with tin/aluminium sheet roofs if they get a false ceiling done within a specific time and affix fans.

School buildings whose construction began before the building rules came into effect in 2019 and were completed later can be given relaxation in fire and safety arrangements and steps taken to give fitness certificate.

The Ministers said after the meeting that children’s safety and comfort were paramount. Schools would reopen on June 1 with the cooperation of all departments, they said.