Ministers meet social activist Daya Bai, promises solutions

Ministers Veena George and R. Bindu meet social activist Daya Bayi at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday where she has been admitted following an indefinite fast in front of the Secretariat.

The State government on Sunday expressed its willingness to meet the demands made by social activist Daya Bai, who has been on a hunger strike in the State capital for the endosulfan victims of Kasaragod.

The 81-year-old activist has not called off the strike, though Health Minister Veena George and Higher Education Minister R. Bindu met her in the afternoon and promised her that the demands would be met.

The Ministers, who met Ms. Daya Bai at the General Hospital here, termed the discussions ''fruitful.'' Ms. Bindu said the action council and Ms. Daya Bai had agreed to call off the strike on the strength of the assurances.

They also informed Ms. Daya Bai that the decisions of the government in this regard would be handed over to her in writing.

''We have considered her demands. Ninety percent of it can be implemented and we have informed them that it would done at the earliest,'' Ms Bindu told mediapersons, after the talks. Ms. George said the talks were fruitful and work on improving the health-care facilities in Kasaragod district would be completed in a time-bound manner.

Demands

Ms. Daya Bai has been on a hunger strike outside the Secretariat since October 2 demanding permanent solutions to the problems faced by the endosulfan victims. Her demands include improved medical facilities in Kasaragod for the victims, care centres in all grama panchayats in the district, a special medical camp to identify people affected by endosulfan, and a campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northern district.