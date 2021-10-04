Minister’s intervention sought for Nanjangud–Nilambur railway project

Kalpetta

04 October 2021 23:06 IST

Rahul urges Centre to expedite steps

Rahul Gandhi, MP, has sought the intervention of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for the proposed Nanjangud–Nilambur railway project.

In a letter to the Minister on Monday, Mr. Gandhi said that the project was a long-standing dream of the public in his constituency, Wayanad, and it was the need of the hour for the overall development of the backward region.

Mr. Gandhi said he had also raised the issue in the Parliament a few months ago.

As a well-developed railway infrastructure is critical to revitalise the local economy, steps needed to be expedited to materialise the project, Mr. Gandhi said.

“The COVID pandemic led to the cancellation of several passenger trains on the Nilambur-Shoranur railway line,” Mr. Gandhi said adding that it had adversely affected the public, especially those seeking medical treatment in nearby towns.

The termination of Nilambur-Kochuveli express at Kochuveli has also severely inconvenienced passengers. As a region with immense untapped tourism potential, several stakeholders have sought tourist coaches, he said.

Freight transportation

In order to strengthen livelihood opportunities for local residents, there is also a demand for freight transportation services on the Nilambur route, Mr. Gandhi said.