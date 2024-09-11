GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ministers discuss reforms required to maintain ease of doing business rankings

Published - September 11, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister V.Sivankutty, Minister for Registration Kadannappally Ramachandran, Industries Minister P.Rajeeve and Local self governments Minister M.B.Rajesh at a meeting in the capital on Wednesday.

The State government has initiated efforts to complete the ease of doing business-related reforms stipulated by the Union government for 2024-25 as part of building on the progress that Kerala achieved this year.

Industries Minister P.Rajeeve held a meeting with Local Self-Governments Minister M.B.Rajesh, Labour Minister V.Sivankutty and Minister for Registration Kadannappally Ramachandran on Wednesday as part of this.

The Union Government has stipulated 296 reforms to be implemented in the upcoming year. The Industries Minister held the meeting with the three Ministers as some of the important reforms are related to the three departments. The Ministers expressed hope that the reforms will be completed as per schedule. Review meetings will be convened every month to assess the progress. Mr.Rajeeve said that Kerala’s top ranking this year was achieved through the collective efforts of all the departments.

Out of the reforms implemented in 30 sectors in the previous year, Kerala topped the list of top achievers by leading in 9 categories. Kerala came first in areas such as single window system, utility permits, efficiency in obtaining revenue certificates, transport facilities, employment exchange service and efficiency in tax system.

