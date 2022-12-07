Ministers defend MGU P-V-C’s wife’s appointment as Cusat professor

December 07, 2022 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu and Law Minister P. Rajeeve on Wednesday threw their weight behind Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) faculty member Usha K., who has been accused of embellishing her qualification in connivance with her husband and Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Pro-Vice-Chancellor C.T. Aravindakumar.

The issue surrounding her appointment as Professor of Environmental Studies in Cusat took centre stage during the discussion of the University Laws Amendment Bill in the Assembly.

The Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC) had a day ago accused Dr. Usha of obtaining a fake experience certificate from Dr. Aravindakumar who was then the director of the School of Environmental Sciences at the MGU. It alleged that she did not possess the required teaching and research experience of 10 years as mandated as by the UGC norms required for the professor’s post.

The organisation also held Cusat responsible for selecting her over other candidates who possessed better academic scores and qualifications in the appointment process. While Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan raised the contention, Dr. Bindu maintained the faculty had been provided an experience certificate on the basis of her extensive research.

SUCC criticised

Rubbishing the allegations, she also lashed out at the SUCC which she dubbed an organisation of “outdated” Congress workers who were hell-bent on tarnishing the State’s education sector. Mr. Rajeeve added that the UGC regulations did not mandate teaching experience alone for appointment as professor.