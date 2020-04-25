Minister warns vendors encroaching on roads

Stringent action will be taken against traders who encroach upon roads and conduct business in violation of the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has said.

He was speaking at a COVID-19 review meeting at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

“Action will be taken against traders who do business encroaching upon the National and State Highways under the Disaster Management and National Highways Acts. Their actions will result in overcrowding of people and vehicles in some places,” Mr. Sudhakaran said.

The Minister directed District Police Chief James Joseph to initiate action against vendors who violated restrictions at Kalarcode and other places.

‘Remain vigilant’

Mr. Sudhakaran said the number of people in home quarantine had seen a decrease in the district. But there was a need to remain vigilant, he said.

“Steps have been taken to quarantine people coming from foreign countries and other States after the end of the lockdown period. As many as 1,756 bath-attached rooms in 68 hotels and homestays have been taken over for the purpose. Besides, 495 rooms in 180 houseboats have been taken over. Apart from that, 1,650 bath-attached rooms have been identified. Another 5,800 rooms without bathroom facilities have been identified at various places in the district,” the Minister said.

No fresh case of the disease was reported in the district on Saturday.

The district has so far witnessed five COVID-19 cases and all of them have been fully cured of the disease.

Officials said 103 people had been released after the completion of the mandatory quarantine period. However, 76 persons were newly put in home quarantine, taking the number to 1,300.

District panchayat president G. Venugopal and District Collector M. Anjana attended the meeting, among others.