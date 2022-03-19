Minister warns of action against hiking price of commodities

Collectors directed to monitor attempts to jack up price

Directions have been issued to District Collectors to take strict action against ‘artificial’ hike in prices of certain essentials in the State, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil has said.

He was speaking at a high-level meeting attended by District Collectors and top officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to discuss the increase in prices on Saturday.

The Minister said “no particular reason” for the current increase in prices had come to the attention of the State government. Directions were, however, issued to officials to look into the reasons for the rise in prices of chilli, cooking oil and chicken.

Collectors were asked to examine if there were deliberate attempts to hike prices, and to take strict against shops that failed to display price rates. Officials were told to strengthen inspections and take steps to ensure smooth availability of food products. It was also decided to convene review meetings every week.