Minister warns contractors

Bolstering steps to ensure the well-being of migrant labourers, the district authorities have cautioned contractors who have engaged workers against evicting them from their camps during the lockdown.

Convening a meeting to review the facilities that were in place for the migrant population in the district, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran also ordered steps to ensure the availability of chappathi and north Indian dishes from community kitchens. He also directed officials to supply essential commodities from the facilities for those workers who preferred to cook on their own.

The administration has relocated several workers to various places to avoid crowding in their existing accommodation facilities.

The police registered lesser number of violations compared to the previous days on the sixth day of lockdown in the district. The Thiruvananthapuram City police registered 30 cases and arrested 30 people, while the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 86 cases and arrested 90 people for unnecessary travel and violating other guidelines.

The police have also decided to issue special passes to owners, managers and accountants of companies to enable them to process the salaries of their employees.

While no new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday, 57 more people were quarantined in the district. With this, the number of people under observation has gone up to 18,129. While 16 persons were admitted to various hospitals, as many as 23 were discharged.

Currently, 86 symptomatic people are being treated in various hospitals including the Government Medical College Hospital (46), General Hospital (20), Neyyattinkara District Hospital (9), Nedumangad District Hospital (3), SAT Hospital (3), KIMS Hospital (2) and Ananthapuri Hospital (3). Currently, eight people were being treated for COVID-19 in the district.