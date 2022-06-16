Minister warns against unscientific fishing

Stringent action will be taken against people and vessels involved in illegal and unscientific fishing in Kerala waters, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mr. Cherian said that as per the amended Kerala Marine Fishing Regulation Act, square mesh had been made mandatory at the codend of trawl nets. Purse seine nets, pelagic or midwater trawling and bull trawling had been completely banned.

He said the government was aware of fishermen netting juvenile fish using traditional boats for the fertiliser industry. They should refrain from illegal activity. "Inspections will be carried out in all harbours and fish landing centres across the State. Registration and licence of vessels involved in illegal practices will be cancelled," the Minister said.