Minister warns against illegal fund collection in Kerala schools

A number of complaints received in this connection

Published - July 18, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has warned of strict action against illegal fee or fund collection in schools.

A number of complaints had been received in this connection. The General Education department would look into the issue seriously. District education officers had been directed to conduct inspections in schools across the State, a statement from the Minister’s office said on Thursday.

Action would be taken irrespective of the school, the statement from the Minister said.

School authorities were warned to keep in mind the closure of Busthanool Uloom Central School in Perinthalmanna, Malappuram, recently for functioning without recognition.

The complaints received related to illegal fund collection in the name of PTA fund, building fund, infrastructure fund, and so on.

