Minister warns against ‘flood tourism’

Revenue Minister K. Rajan visiting a relief camp at Thirumoolapuram , near Thiruvalla, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

August 03, 2022 19:41 IST

‘Flood situation in Kuttanad not severe as water has flown to the sea without disruption’

Even as water level in the low-lying parts of Central Travancore has begun to rise with the entry of run-off water from the upper reaches, Revenue Minister K.Rajan here on Wednesday warned people against gathering around waterbodies or visiting the calamity-hit areas to see the floods.

Talking to mediapersons after reviewing the rescue and relief operations in Pathanamthitta here on Wednesday, the Minister noted that extremely heavy rain and rain-induced landslides are the biggest challenges at present. Generally, there is a tendency among people to flock to the flood-hit areas or sites of tragedy, which has the potential of a major disaster.

`` When the news about an elephant got stranded in the Chalakudy river came about, hundreds of people rushed to the spot and it caused a great deal of difficulty to the authorities. The police have been directed to take strong action against such gatherings,’‘ he said.

As to the flood situation in Kuttanad, Mr.Rajan said the situation was not as severe as it was predicted to be as the run-off water flowed out to the sea without any major disruptions. ``Considering that the region stands a few metres below sea level , Kuttand is now dealing with its usual issues during the monsoons,’‘ he added.

According to him, the speed of the wind rose up to 55 km/ph in the sea and though the intensity of rain has come down over the last 18 hours, the possibility of heavy rainfall is still active. Water levels in the dams are being regulated based on the rule curve norm.